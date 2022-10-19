IPOB slams Malami over comments on Kanu’s release

Abubakar Malami, Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, came under fire from the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Tuesday for saying that Igbo governors would decide whether or not their leader, Nnamdi Kanu, should be released unconditionally.

IPOB claimed that the governors were more intelligent than Malami and wouldn’t fall for his pranks.

The group asserted that the Federal Government and Malami’s positions were part of a larger scheme to turn the nation into a refuge for terrorists, and that it was necessary for the authorities to follow the court ruling that liberated its leader, Kanu.

Emma Powerful, the organization’s director of media and publicity, made this demand in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement read, “The attention of the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra under the leadership and command of the great liberator and prophet Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has been drawn to the unintelligent, disgraceful and incoherent statements credited to the Attorney General Alhaji Abubakar Malami to the effect that the Igbo Governors and politicians will decide whether Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will be released unconditionally.

“What a clownish statement from the chief law officer of Nigeria, a SAN for that matter who should know better.

“IPOB believes that these Igbo Governors and politicians that Malami want to turn into a reviewing panel of the judgement of a competent court of Jurisdiction the Court of Appeal know the game and evil intention of the AGF and will certainly not fall for his Greek poison packaged in the deceptive form of making them relevant. IPOB can confidently posit that these governors and politicians are more intelligent than the Fulani quota system Attorney General and Minister of Justice of the Federation.

“IPOB wants to ask Malami when did Igbo Governors and politicians become a Court of superior mandate in Nigeria to decide if Mazi Nnamdi Kanu our Leader will be released unconditionally or not after the Appeal Court the second highest Court of competent jurisdiction has made a well-reasoned ruling already. It seems Malami does not have the buckle to approach the Supreme Court now that the Aeroplane turner is no longer in charge hence the desire to supplant and foreclose that channel by trying to implicate governors and politicians of South East origin.”

“Malami and APC Government must release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu unconditionally as declared by the Appeal Court and recommended by the UN Human Rights Working Group without delay because he committed no crime known to either Local or International law.

“Malami have been releasing terrorists from prison without taking them to court but have decided to play a demy god by this attempt to disregard and disobey the judgement of the Court of Appeal, as it has ignored the opinion of the UN Human Rights Working Group,” the statement added.

The Federal Government had revealed that it would consider appropriate legal options concerning the judgment of the Court of Appeal on the trial of the IPOB leader, Kanu.

Malami, made this known in a statement issued byDr Umar Gwandu, Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations Ministry of Justice.

Malami said, “For the avoidance of doubt and by the verdict of the Court, Kanu was only discharged and not acquitted. Consequently, the appropriate legal options before the authorities will be exploited and communicated accordingly to the public.”

