Politics
IPOB slams Nigerian govt over reported release of Boko Haram terrorists
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has denounced the Federal Government’s alleged recent release of 101 Boko Haram sect members from the Ikoyi Custodial Center.
It observed that the development occurred at the same time the same government was holding Nnamdi Kanu, the group’s leader, and other members in various detention centers across the nation.
The group’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, in a statement on Wednesday said, “This Federal Government covertly sponsors and supports terrorists who have massacred a lot of people by the way they colluded with the terrorists to free their members from Kuje Prison a few months ago.
“The same government has unconditionally released the remaining terrorists from Ikoyi Prison.”
He added, “These Boko Haram terrorists detained in Ikoyi, Lagos were never taken to court since their detention in 2019 and we are aware that no court freed or granted them bail but they were released through presidential or cabals’ order.”
Read also:Nigerian govt reaffirms commitment to fight Boko Haram insurgents, bandits, others
The continuing detention of Kanu and other IPOB members, according to Powerful, was more evidence that the Igbos are not required in Nigeria.
As a result, he demanded that the government free Kanu and others without conditions, just as it had done with the Boko Haram terrorists.
“We are calling men and women of good conscience across the world to prevail on the Nigerian government and its compromised security to unconditionally release IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, and other IPOB members because self-determination is a fundamental human right both internationally and locally,” the group added.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...