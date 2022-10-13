IPOB slams Nigerian govt over reported release of Boko Haram terrorists

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has denounced the Federal Government’s alleged recent release of 101 Boko Haram sect members from the Ikoyi Custodial Center.

It observed that the development occurred at the same time the same government was holding Nnamdi Kanu, the group’s leader, and other members in various detention centers across the nation.

The group’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, in a statement on Wednesday said, “This Federal Government covertly sponsors and supports terrorists who have massacred a lot of people by the way they colluded with the terrorists to free their members from Kuje Prison a few months ago.

“The same government has unconditionally released the remaining terrorists from Ikoyi Prison.”

He added, “These Boko Haram terrorists detained in Ikoyi, Lagos were never taken to court since their detention in 2019 and we are aware that no court freed or granted them bail but they were released through presidential or cabals’ order.”

The continuing detention of Kanu and other IPOB members, according to Powerful, was more evidence that the Igbos are not required in Nigeria.

As a result, he demanded that the government free Kanu and others without conditions, just as it had done with the Boko Haram terrorists.

“We are calling men and women of good conscience across the world to prevail on the Nigerian government and its compromised security to unconditionally release IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, and other IPOB members because self-determination is a fundamental human right both internationally and locally,” the group added.

