IPOB slams Wike over ‘hypocritical support’ of Biafra agitation

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has accused the Rivers State Governor and presidential aspirant, Nyesom Wike, of being worse than “Biafran foes”.

The group described Wike as a dishonest liar who opposes the Biafra cause.

Wike’s statement that he supports IPOB’s Biafra movement prompted the organisation to react.

The presidential candidate stated that he supports IPOB‘s Biafra movement but not its use of violence.

The group urged Wike to quit wasting energy and promised to never forget the horrors he carried out during the EndSARS rally.

Wike’s alleged role in the Obigbo killings during the EndSARS rally was recounted by IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful in the statement released on Thursday.

Powerful insisted that Wike was under the influence of something for claiming he supported the Biafra agitation.

The statement by Powerful reads: “The attention of the Indigenous People of Biafra under the command and leadership of our great leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU has been drawn to the recent statement by Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, claiming that he supports IPOB agitation against the Fulani terrorist government of Nigeria.

“The recent statement from Wike and his cronies shows that he is under the influence of something by saying that. Is it not the same Wike who classified IPOB as a violent organisation and ordered us to keep off from Rivers State? How NIGERIA politicians lie blatantly without shame! Just because of politics.

“We know our friends and supporters, and they know us. Wike should stop dissipating his energy because he will not escape judgement for his wickedness against his fellow Biafrans who he denied. The Obigbo genocide will always hunt Wike.

“Wike, stop lying. You are not supporting Biafra. If you are, go and secure the release of all those kidnapped in Obigbo at your behest by the Nigerian Army and detained in different army barracks in Abuja and Northern Nigeria, the same way you secured your nomination and expression of interest forms. Pursue the Biafra cause the same way you are pursuing your presidential project. Then we will be convinced you truly support our agitation.”

