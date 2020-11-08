IPOB: South-East governors, Ohanaeze meet Wike in Port Harcourt

Some governors of South-East states on Sunday held a closed-door meeting with the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

The meeting was also attended by leaders of the apex Igbo socio-political organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and a few leaders of the Igbo community in Rivers State.

Present at the meeting were Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, his Abia State counterpart, Okezie Ikpeazu, President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nwodo, and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Emmanuel Iwanyanwu.

Although issues discussed at the meeting have not been made public, it may not be unconnected with the recent face-off between the state government and the proscribed Indigenous People Organization of Biafra (IPOB).

Wike had last month accused IPOB members of killing six soldiers and four police officers during the #EndSARS protests in the state.

READ ALSO: Wike politicising his fight against IPOB –Biafra group

The governor, who addressed the leadership of the Nigerian Guild of Editors who paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House, said the protest against police brutality in the state was peaceful until IPOB members took the law into their hands.

He said: “I don’t support criminality. IPOB killed six army officers, four policemen, burnt police stations, and court buildings.

“This is Rivers State. Go to Oyigbo and see the level of destruction. Now the state government will be rebuilding those facilities. Those who don’t understand our actions are saying we are fighting the Igbo. How will they allow criminals to speak for them when there are intelligent Igbo people to speak for them?”

Join the conversation

Opinions