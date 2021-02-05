IPOB suspected, as hoodlums raze Ebonyi police station, patrol vehicles

Unknown hoodlums on Thursday attacked and razed down the Ebonyi police divisional headquarters in Isu, Onicha Local Government Area of the state.

The hoodlums also burned down four patrol vehicles during the attack, a statement from the police spokesperson in Ebonyi State, Loveth Odah stated.

Ms Odah, a deputy superintendent of Police, said the attack is suspected to have been carried out by members of the Indigeneous People of Biafra (IPOB).

“One policeman sustained machete cut injuries during the attack and he is responding to treatment in the hospital,” the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) quoted Ms Odah, as saying.

