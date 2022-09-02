IPOB tackles DSS for denying abduction, ill-treatment of Nigerians

The Indigenous Peoples of Nigeria (IPOB) on Friday slammed the Department of State Services (DSS) for denying the kidnapping, torture, and other ill-treatment of innocent people in the country.

Amnesty International had in a recent report accused the DSS of kidnapping and terrorising people at will.

“Between 2020 and 2022, Amnesty International Nigeria has documented several cases of enforced disappearances, mass arrest, torture, extortions, ill-treatment, and extrajudicial executions by law enforcement officers responding to the activities of IPOB in the South-East and South-West,” the rights group noted.

However, in a statement issued by its spokesman, Dr. Peter Afunanya, the secret police described the watchdog’s claim as a misleading narrative.

The DSS added that the report was a false and deliberate attempt to tarnish its image.

But in a statement issued by its principal attorney, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, IPOB said Amnesty International was justified in revealing the secret service’s barbaric practices in its publication and accused the DSS of kidnapping civilians forcibly.

He said: “My attention has been drawn to the press statement credited to the DSS National spokesperson, Mr Peter Afunanya, in relation to this subject. I initially treated the obvious misinformation from the DSS, emanating from their spokesperson, as part of social media contrive until I watched the video clip last night.

“A careful look at Mr Afunanya’s facial expression as he was busy vainly trying to distort facts, depicts that of a drowning man struggling to survive, and strenuously conjecturing blatant lies to defend the uncivil activities of a supposed democratic institution like the DSS.

“May I remind Afunanya that my office has a countless number of judgements and orders from courts of competent jurisdiction, compelling the DSS to produce those they abducted at the wee hours of the night, and release them unconditionally. The list is endless.”

