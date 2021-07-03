IPOB tags DSS raid on Igboho’s home as ‘barbaric’, declares solidarity

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has condemned the raid on the country home of the Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo popularly called ‘Igboho’, by operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS), describing the incident as “barbaric” and “unacceptable”.

Ripples Nigeria reported that the DSS had in the early hours of Thursday, July 1, raided Igboho’s residence at the Soka area of Ibadan, Oyo State, after which they allegedly recovered some arms and ammunitions, and also paraded some members of the group as suspects.

In a statement on Friday by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, the group said the attack was an “act of impunity”.

The statement read, “We the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu condemn the recent attack and massacre of peaceful and unarmed citizens of Odua people in the House of Sunday Ighoho at his country home in Ibadan Oyo state.

“Sunday Igboho has not killed anybody. The Nigerian government and her security operatives invaded his home and kidnapped his innocent women in the house for the proposed rally in Lagos on Saturday 4th of July 2021.

“Fulani and their collaborators are trying to bring catastrophe in Nigeria. They are trying to plunge Nigeria into a serious crisis that will consume everybody. They should stop taking the indigenous nations in Nigeria for granted. Enough of this impunity!”

The group declared solidarity for Igboho and the Yoruba nation agitators, saying that its members across the world are solidly behind Sunday Igboho and the Odua Nation Movement.

“The attack on Igboho is akin to the attack they unleashed on the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi on September 14, 2017, when the military Python danced in his country home.

“It’s very appalling that the Nigeria security agencies are aiding and abating criminal Fulani herdsmen, Boko Haram, ISWAP, and other terror groups to kill innocent citizens in Nigeria while suppressing those genuinely defending their people.

“Nigeria will soon regret their actions towards the Southern Nigeria and Middle Belt region. The whole southerners in the army, police, DSS, and the security outfit in Nigeria must understand that this fight was brought to their homes by Fulani Jihadists. Nobody should think that things are still normal. Very soon all Christians will be forced to convert to Islam. It’s part of their agenda.

“But IPOB is working tirelessly to stop this evil agenda. And we must do it for the betterment of unborn children in this land. Now is the time for the entire Southern Nigeria and Middle Belt to unite and defend their ancestral land otherwise we become slaves to the jihadists. But God forbid!” the statement added.

Meanwhile, IPOB is still saddled with its challenges, as it has had its share of the Federal Government’s wrath.

Ripples Nigeria reported that the intelligence unit of the Nigerian security operatives recently re-arrested the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who jumped bail in 2017 and left the country.

