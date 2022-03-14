IPOB talks tough, tells southern leaders to stop begging Buhari for Nnamdi Kanu’s release

The outlawed Igbo separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has told Igbo political and traditional leaders, as well as groups in the Southern region to stop begging President Muhammadu Buhari and the Nigerian government to release its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

In a statement on Monday by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, IPOB said begging Buhari to release Kanu makes him look like a criminal begging for clemency when he has not committed any crime apart from agitating for the freedom of his marginalised people of Biafra.

IPOB was reacting to recent calls by the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders’ Forum (SMBLF), which sent an appeal to Buhari and the Federal Government to follow the example of the Benin Republic government’s release of Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Igboho last week.

In the appeal, SMBLF had accused the Buhari-led regime of “openly displaying double standards with Kanu’s continued detention,” noting that “Kanu’s detention and travails while Boko Haram terrorists were given VIP treatment” was uncalled for.

However, IPOB, says though it appreciates the concerns for its leader, Kanu did not commit any offence to warrant his continued detention.

Calling on the Nigerian government to withdraw all charges against Kanu, IPOB said:

“Leaders from the south should stop begging the FG to do what will save the already battered image of the country because no court can try or convict him.

“What Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is facing is a gross and flagrant violation of his human rights, as well as the criminal violation of International humanitarian law and extant treaties forbidding extraordinary rendition, it is impossible and can’t happen.

“Begging the Federal Government may simply give the impression that he is guilty of an offence when he has committed none.

“The Federal Government should do the needful by either withdrawing the charges on or before 8th April, 2022,” the statement made available to Ripples Nigeria said.

