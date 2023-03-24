News
IPOB threatens action against oppressors of Igbos in Lagos
The recent attacks on Igbos in Lagos have prompted a warning from the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) who issued a warning against the culprits
Emma Powerful, the media and publicity secretary for IPOB, issued the warning in a statement released on Thursday.
This came in the aftermath of violence against Igbos in several areas of Lagos during the February 25 and March 18 elections in the state.
In the statement, IPOB threatened to fight back against any future unjustifiable molestations of Igbos in the state.
The secessionists, however, warned Ndigbo to stop investing in Lagos, urging them to start making preparations for mass exit from Lagos soonest, noting that in the interim, they should form gallant groups to defend themselves from any physical harm.
“The anti-Igbo sentiments, threat, attacks, and abductions of Igbo traders, residents, and businesses threatening them to vacate Lagos is a threat to the entire Biafra nation.
READ ALSO:IPOB issues update of Kanu’s worsening medical condition
“It is quite unfortunate that Yoruba political, traditional, and religious leaders are keeping quiet on the raging anti-Igbo sentiments in Lagos, Nigeria, which shows that they are on the same page to forcefully eject Ndigbo out of Lagos.
“The bigotry and parochialism that polititcians through their political thugs have recently demonstrated against Ndigbo has shown that the aged long bitterness can’t be healed. One thing certain is that Ndigbo will vacate Lagos, and we don’t expect any mediation to stop such exodus as it’s bound to happen soon.
“At the interim, we encourage Ndigbo to form gallant groups to defend themselves from the tribal vagabonds and political thugs. The criminals and cultists recruited by the politicians pushing the Igbos and expecting us to react and we must respond to them shortly.
“We are going to settle the problem with Igbo and Yoruba in a way people will marvel and nobody should blame us. Igbos have been monitoring these criminals. Those behind these devilish activities against Ndigbo must regret their actions soon. Every Biafran must prepare to leave Lagos and don’t say we didn’t inform you.
“We are urging Ndigbo both men and women to prepare to vacate Lagos. Only a person who doesn’t have a place would be annoyed when your host asked you to leave his or her house. We acknowledge that many of you have built many mansions and markets in Lagos. You have a choice of selling those properties, mortgage them, or lease them while you journey to your fatherland for your safety,” the group stated.
