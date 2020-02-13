IPOB threatens to go into armed struggle if…

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Wednesday warned security agencies in the country, especially the Police and the Army not to push them into an arms struggle.

The group also threatened that it would be provoked into carrying arms if gun shots are fired in Friday’s burial in Afaraukwu Umuahia of the parents of their leader, Eze Israel Okwu Kanu and his wife, Sally Mmeme.

According to IPOB’s spokesman, Emma Powerful, IPOB had remained peaceful in the face of attacks by the Nigerian Army and the Police, but has been receiving daily threats from the Nigerian Army and Police, on their planned massacre of innocent mourners on Friday February 14, 2020.

He said: “We are, therefore, placing the world on notice that the floodgates of hell will be opened should the Army or Police appear anywhere around Afaraukwu on the day of the burial. We noticed that Nigerian government is hell-bent on provoking us into armed struggle that will inevitably start the violent disintegration of Nigeria.

“We equally discovered a grand plan by some politicians and socio cultural leaders, offering financial support to soldiers in Obinze, Imo State; Ohafia and Asa, Abia State; Abakiliki and Onitsha in Ebonyi and Anambra States, respectively in readiness for their deadly deployment to Umuahia.

“We are, however, not worried about the plan, because the era of Nigerian Army and Police shooting innocent mourners in Biafraland has come to an end, and if they try it again, they will see the sterner stuff IPOB is made of.

“Were are aware that the Nigerian Army and Police have perfected plans to disrupt the burial of Eze Kanu and his wife, but if they go ahead to carry out any disruptive activity at that burial, it will set-off a chain reaction from IPOB, that Nigeria will never recover from.”

IPOB further warned that “simple arrest of any mourner on Friday, February 14, 2020, is capable of inciting a disproportionate reaction from angry mourners.”

