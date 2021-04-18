IPOB threatens to launch ESN in northern Nigeria, reaffirms rejection of new South-East outfit | Ripples Nigeria

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Sunday threatened to launch its security outfit, the Eastern Security Network in the Northern part of Nigeria soon.

In a statement signed by its Director of Media and Publicity, Emma Powerful, IPOB also promised to resist the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) planned deployment of 5,000 vigilantes to the South-East.

The MACBAN had said on Saturday it would deploy 5000 its vigilante to the South-East to protect herdsmen and their cattle in the region.

The proscribed group also described the regional security outfit, EBUBEAGU, established two weeks by the South-East governors as dead on arrival.

The statement read: “The attention of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) has been drawn to the threat by MIYETTI ALLAH to deploy 5,000 jihadists to Biafra land to protect their cows and herders following the floating of Ebubeagu security outfit by South-East governors. We consider this utterance an insult to the entire Biafra and won’t tolerate it despite our grievances against the treacherous South-East governors and the political elite.

“The South-East governors must understand that the federal government of Nigeria sponsored Miyetti Allah to make this reckless utterance. The earlier they understand that IPOB is not their problem the better. They should stop betraying us but appreciate our sacrifices in the defence of our ancestral land.

“The Miyetti Allah and their terrorist group should know that they shouldn’t play God forever. They are trying to provoke ESN and IPOB to take drastic action. IPOB and ESN are running out of patience with their insults. They should retrace their steps now! Let them come we are waiting for them. Soon they will see ESN in the North.

“Fulani terrorists are thinking that Biafraland is easy to penetrate the way they penetrated Hausa land and conquered them in 1804. If Miyetti Allah and their sponsors in Aso Rock attempt to do in Biafra land what they did in Hausa land, they will regret their actions. ESN and IPOB are prepared for them. They can intimidate South-East governors but they can’t intimidate IPOB and ESN. No inch of Biafra land will be relinquished to the jihadists.

“If Miyetti Allah jihadists step into our land they will be like abandoned corpses in the bushes and forests in our territory. Nigerians can melt before Miyetti Allah but not IPOB and ESN. Miyetti Allah must not try IPOB and ESN because they cannot withstand our venom.

“We hereby declare an end to open grazing throughout Biafra territory. If we get any cow grazing openly on our farms again, both the cow and the murderous herder shall not live to tell their experience.”

“Those spearheading the formation of EBUBEAGU security network are failures. When our people needed them for protection they were nowhere to be found. Instead of standing to be counted, they were rather waiting for instructions from the Caliphate. And now that their slave masters in Abuja and Sokoto have instructed them on what to do, that’s why they hurriedly announced the imaginary EBUBEAGU outfit. The outfit is dead on arrival. It’s a suspect.”

