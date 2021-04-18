IPOB threatens to launch ESN in northern Nigeria, reaffirms rejection of new South-East outfit | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
IPOB threatens to launch ESN in northern Nigeria, reaffirms rejection of new South-East outfit
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Sunday threatened to launch its security outfit, the Eastern Security Network in the Northern part of Nigeria soon.
In a statement signed by its Director of Media and Publicity, Emma Powerful, IPOB also promised to resist the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) planned deployment of 5,000 vigilantes to the South-East.
The MACBAN had said on Saturday it would deploy 5000 its vigilante to the South-East to protect herdsmen and their cattle in the region.
The proscribed group also described the regional security outfit, EBUBEAGU, established two weeks by the South-East governors as dead on arrival.
The statement read: “The attention of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) has been drawn to the threat by MIYETTI ALLAH to deploy 5,000 jihadists to Biafra land to protect their cows and herders following the floating of Ebubeagu security outfit by South-East governors. We consider this utterance an insult to the entire Biafra and won’t tolerate it despite our grievances against the treacherous South-East governors and the political elite.
READ ALSO: IPOB accuses South-East governors, Ohanaeze of compiling members’ names for prosecution
“The South-East governors must understand that the federal government of Nigeria sponsored Miyetti Allah to make this reckless utterance. The earlier they understand that IPOB is not their problem the better. They should stop betraying us but appreciate our sacrifices in the defence of our ancestral land.
“The Miyetti Allah and their terrorist group should know that they shouldn’t play God forever. They are trying to provoke ESN and IPOB to take drastic action. IPOB and ESN are running out of patience with their insults. They should retrace their steps now! Let them come we are waiting for them. Soon they will see ESN in the North.
“Fulani terrorists are thinking that Biafraland is easy to penetrate the way they penetrated Hausa land and conquered them in 1804. If Miyetti Allah and their sponsors in Aso Rock attempt to do in Biafra land what they did in Hausa land, they will regret their actions. ESN and IPOB are prepared for them. They can intimidate South-East governors but they can’t intimidate IPOB and ESN. No inch of Biafra land will be relinquished to the jihadists.
“If Miyetti Allah jihadists step into our land they will be like abandoned corpses in the bushes and forests in our territory. Nigerians can melt before Miyetti Allah but not IPOB and ESN. Miyetti Allah must not try IPOB and ESN because they cannot withstand our venom.
“We hereby declare an end to open grazing throughout Biafra territory. If we get any cow grazing openly on our farms again, both the cow and the murderous herder shall not live to tell their experience.”
“Those spearheading the formation of EBUBEAGU security network are failures. When our people needed them for protection they were nowhere to be found. Instead of standing to be counted, they were rather waiting for instructions from the Caliphate. And now that their slave masters in Abuja and Sokoto have instructed them on what to do, that’s why they hurriedly announced the imaginary EBUBEAGU outfit. The outfit is dead on arrival. It’s a suspect.”
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
Juventus’ UCL hopes under threat after stunning defeat at Atalanta
Serie A champions, Juventus are on the verge of missing out of Champions League qualification after losing 1-0 to Atalanta...
Maja goal not enough for Fulham as Arsenal snatch late draw
Super Eagles forward, Josh Maja scored for Fulham in their Premier League clash with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on...
Messi stars as Barca beat Bilbao to win Copa del Rey
Lionel Messi scored twice for Barcelona as they defeated Athletic Bilbao in the final of the Spanish Copa del Rey...
Chelsea end Man City’s quadruple hopes, through to FA Cup final
Chelsea have advanced to the final of the English FA Cup after beating Manchester City 1-0 in their semifinal clash...
Bayern respond to UCL exit with Bundesliga win over Wolfsburg
Bayern Munich bounced back from their defeat to Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday with a victory over Wolfsburg in a Bundesliga...
Latest Tech News
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Better tagged the week of the great debate following the Twitter’s choice to situate its African headquarters in Ghana. Some...
3 easy steps to repair your damaged PDF documents
If you are here because you are having issues with your PDF file, then you are in the right place!...
Elon Musk moves to manage paralysis with brain microchips. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Elon Musk vows...
Nigerian innovation hubs make list of new AfriLabs members. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigerian innovation hubs...
Nigeria’s ShortLet adapts AI to improve business model. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ShortLet adapts...
Nigeria’s ScholarX partners Airtel on new product. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ScholarX partners...