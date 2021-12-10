IPOB threatens to lockdown South-East over Buhari’s visit to Ebonyi

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has kicked against a planned visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to commission some projects in Ebonyi State, saying it would shut down the South-East region on the day unless its detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu is released unconditionally from the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

The group, in a statement issued on Thursday by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, expressed regrets that Kanu who did not commit any crime to warrant being detained at the DSS, was being mistreated and dehumanised while those who should be in detention are walking free.

On the planned visit of the President to Ebonyi, the group vowed that Buhari would meet “empty streets during his visit to Ebonyi State” as the people will be mobilised to stay indoors as a way of showing their displeasure over the travails of the Biafran agitator.

“The attention of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has been drawn to the planned secret visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to Ebonyi State. The secret visit according to IPOB intelligence is being facilitated by some APC politicians in the state.

“IPOB will not accept any visit both secret and open, by Buhari to Biafraland while our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is still in DSS custody,” the statement said.

“Our leader has to be released unconditionally before Buhari should contemplate any visit to Biafra land.

“Biafrans will lock down everywhere any day he ventures to visit Biafraland until he releases our leader. He will meet empty streets in Ebonyi or any part of Biafra he chooses to visit without releasing Nnamdi Kanu.

“Biafrans must be prepared to lock down our territory any day he comes here in our region. Buhari has shown that he doesn’t like us. Our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu cannot be in detention and we are welcoming Buhari in our region.

“Biafrans will sit at home any day he decides to come and mock us. He will know that the few politicians telling him lies about us don’t have control over the people. Should he decide to proceed with the planned visit, Ebonyi will be on lockdown,” IPOB stated.

