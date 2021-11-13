IPOB threatens to shut down Nigeria over Kanu, alleges bias in trial

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has threatened to shut down Nigeria’s economy over the alleged biased handling of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu’s trial by the Federal Government.

The group also did not spare the trial judge, Justice Binta Nyako, on the matter.

In a statement titled: “We will cripple Nigeria if the Federal Government thinks it can use Justice Binta Nyako to keep our leader in perpetual detention without trial,” and issued on Friday by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, IPOB condemned the manner some of Kanu’s lawyers were denied entry into the courtroom by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) at the resumption of his trial last Wednesday.

IPOB also alleged that the judiciary was being used by the Nigerian government to keep Kanu perpetually in detention without trial.

The statement read: “We the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra, unequivocally condemn the attitude of Justice Binta Nyako over the way she is handling the case of our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, before her court.

“We are most shocked at her obvious prejudice and bias during the last court proceedings which resulted in her whimsical adjournment of the case to January 19 and 20, 2022.

“Justice Binta Nyako is engaging in judicial rascality and impunity at the behest of the Federal Government of Nigeria aimed at keeping our leader in perpetual detention without trial.

“This rascality only portrays that Binta Nyako is simply playing the script handed over to her by the Fulani caliphate of which she belongs to.

“We wish to express our displeasure with Justice Binta Nyako’s handling of this case.

“How can a defendant be on trial without legal representation? Justice Binta Nyako has always wanted to conduct a secret trial of this high-profile case which concerns the personal liberty and human rights of the accused.

“Justice Binta Nyako has given us sufficient reasons and grounds to doubt her ability to give justice and fair hearing to our leader considering the manner the judge has been going about this case.

“Locking out the legal representatives including one of our leader’s counsels from the United States, Bruce Fein, from the courtroom has only exposed Justice Binta Nyako’s biased and prejudiced disposition to this case before her.

“One thing the judge must understand is that we are determined in our irrevocable resolve to actualize Biafra.

“No amount of intimidation, persecution, or prejudice by the oppressors or their agents can derail our match to freedom and the ultimate restoration of the Sovereign State of Biafra.

“Our elders, traditional rulers, religious leaders, and political elite who are begging IPOB to soft-pedal must take serious note of the travesty and shenanigans playing out in Justice Binta Nyako’s courtroom. Our patience is not infinitely elastic.”

