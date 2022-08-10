IPOB threatens to work against Okowa’s VP aspiration over alleged killing of Igbos in Delta

The proscribed Igbo separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has warned Delta State Governor and vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ifeanyi Okowa, over alleged killings of Igbo people in the state.

The group, in a statement on Wednesday issued by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, also threatened to mobilize against the PDP in the 2023 presidential election.

“The attention of the global movement and noble family of the Indigenous People of Biafra under the command and leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu Kanu, wishes to draw the attention of Ifeanyi Okowa, the Delta State governor, over the killing of innocent citizens in Delta State by Nigeria’s compromised security agents in the state claiming that they have killed IPOB and ESN,” the group said.

Reiterating that the group was not a terrorist organisation as being bandied by the Nigerian government, the statement added that a recent pronouncement by the United Nations that it was a peaceful movement buttressed the need to treat its members as non-criminals.

“IPOB members are peaceful and not terrorists to be hunted and killed. We boldly want everyone, including Nigeria terrorist sponsoring government, to understand that being an IPOB member is not a crime.

“Recently, the United Nations Working Group, in their public opinion, defined IPOB’s struggle as a peaceful movement seeking lawful self determination from Nigeria.

“If Ifeanyi Okowa continues to play ostrich while this barbarity and shedding of innocent people’s blood continue, IPOB will ensure that his Vice Presidential ambition becomes a mirage.

“IPOB is peaceful in all its operations. ESN, under IPOB-DOS, is only after terrorists masquerading as herdsmen in our bushes and forests who are raping our mothers, wives, and sisters.

“Delta State is now a safe heaven for these Fulani terrorists who are doing all manner of atrocities unchallenged. IPOB are watching with keen interest, and we are ready to confront Fulani terrorists in Delta State because Delta State is part of the Biafran territory.

“Also, there was no ESN operative or IPOB member killed in Delta State. Rather, innocent Biafran youths are being massacred under the watch of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa. We challenge the Nigeria police to publish the names of police officers killed by IPOB and ESN in Delta State,” the statement reads.

