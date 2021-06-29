IPOB threatens ‘war’ over arrest, detention of Kanu in Nigeria

The Lagos State Coordinator of the proscribed Igbo separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Sam Igwe, has warned the Nigerian government that nothing must happen to their leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who was arrested in London on Sunday, and returned to Nigeria at the instance of the Federal Government.

According to the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN) at an emergency press briefing in Abuja, Kanu was arrested by a “combined team of Nigerian and foreign security agents in a coordinated interception”, after two years of evading arrest.

But while reacting to the arrest of the fugitive in a phone chat with Ripples Nigeria, Igwe said if anything should happen to the “Supreme leader, there will be war” as the South-East will be too hot for Nigeria.

“We want to sound this as a warning that nothing should happen to our Supreme leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu or else there will be war.

“The South-East, South-South and indeed every part of Nigeria will be too hot.

“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is not a criminal. His only crime is fighting for the liberation of Ndigbos. Is that a crime? Does that make him a criminal?

“We are giving the Nigerian government 24 hours to release Kanu or there will be serious repercussions. We are warning them,” Igwe threatened.

