IPOB to embark on worldwide protest for release of Nnamdi Kanu

Members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have disclosed plans to mount a major campaign for the release of its leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

IPOB’s Head of Directorate of State, Chika Edoziem in a New Year statement said “there will be a World wide campaign for the unconditional release of Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“The Campaign will be called THE PRISONER OF CONSCIENCE CAMPAIGN. In furtherance of this CAMPAIGN, all IPOB family members, Biafrans and friends of Biafra are hereby urged to change their profile pictures on social media with our official campaign poster.

The statement signed by Edoziem and IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful, said, “The following are some of the programs and actions which the leadership will vigorously pursue in 2022.

“These are the ones we can make public for now. Others will be made known at the appropriate time.

“Secondly all IPOB families worldwide are hereby directed to activate the earlier instruction passed down to them. We shall embark on a worldwide protest in cities and capitals around the world.

Read also: IPOB protests, petitions British embassy in Ireland over arrest of Kanu

“The focus of our protest shall be British Embassies, the British Parliament, 10 downing street, the Kenyan Embassies, the Zoo Nigerian Embassies and International Organizations like the UN, the EU, Amnesty International and Media houses.”

The group said a new department known as the Education Department would be created adding that the department would be saddled with the responsibility of teaching Igbo history in primary and secondary schools.

“We have about three books that will be published this new year in furtherance of this. After the head of this department is made public, Biafran writers will be called upon to bring forward books and educational materials to be published for our children in primary and secondary schools“, the statement added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now