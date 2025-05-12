IPOB to honour Biafra heroes with sit-at-home on May 30

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has declared that there would be a total lockdown and sit-at-home across the South-East on May 30 to mark its annual Biafra Heroes Memorial Day.

The group organized the Biafra Memorial Day to honour victims of the 1967-70 civil war in Nigeria.

In a statement issued on Monday by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, the group said the day would be for the remembrance of all Biafran heroes and heroines who lost their lives in the struggle for self-determination and independence during and after the civil war.”

It added that all the governors in the South-East and South-South have been informed of the planned lockdown, while activities lined up for the day include lectures in honour of Biafran heroes, both in Nigeria and abroad.

The statement read: “The IPOB leadership has announced that May 30, 2025, will be a free day, marking a total lockdown for Biafrans residing in Biafran Land.

“The peak of the yearly memorial and remembrance event will occur on May 30th, 2025, known as the Biafra Heroes Memorial Day.

“It is a day designated by IPOB for Biafrans to commemorate and pay tribute to our heroes, heroines, and those who sacrificed their lives in the struggle for Biafra’s liberation and independence.

“IPOB and Ndigbo across the globe will pay tribute to all our fallen heroes and heroines, including our everlasting leader, the late Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, Gen Phillip Effiong, Chief Dr. Frank Opigo, Commander Ikonso, and numerous others who significantly contributed and fought to avert the genocide and destruction of Biafrans by the Nigerian and British governments along with their allied forces.

“Every year on May 30th is a significant day for all Biafrans. It is a public holiday for every citizen and non-citizen of Biafra living in the Biafra territory.

“Biafrans residing in Biafra land should observe a lockdown to pay tribute to those who battled and perished in the Nigerian genocidal war against Biafra, while Biafrans fought for our independence.

“We need to commemorate them by spending one day indoors. We urge all Biafrans and every advocate of freedom in Biafra Land to comply with this one-day lockdown directive on May 30, 2025.

“All IPOB family members in their various countries must organise and obtain permits to demonstrate against the unlawful imprisonment of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and the illegal detention of Nnamdi Kanu in Nigeria.

“There will be no school, no community meetings, no religious services, no opening of markets and stores, and no public assemblies of any kind. Simply stay inside and enjoy television and videos with your family while contemplating the memories and the genocide inflicted upon Biafrans from 1967 to the present day.

“It is a day for families to recount their experiences of the Biafran genocidal war from 1967 to 1970 and the ongoing victimisation, destruction, and marginalisation of the Ndigbo within Nigeria.

“IPOB has contacted the West African Examination Council, WAEC, to inform them of the lockdown directive on the 30th of May, so they can modify the May/June SSCE exams schedule to serve all students.

“Messages have also been dispatched to the Governors in the South-East and South-South Regions to notify them that we will remember and pay tribute to our heroes and heroines who sacrificed everything for us with a lockdown mandate on May 30, 2025.”

The group also warned against any public protest in the region or any other part of Nigeria to avoid violence or confrontations with security forces.

“Notice. No protests will take place in Biafra or anywhere in Nigeria to prevent being harmed by the lethal Nigerian Security Forces. Biafrans abroad will gather in the streets of their host countries or organize town hall meetings to express their support in honoring our fallen heroes and advocating for the restoration of Biafra.

“IPOB prioritises the well-being of Ndigbo and has discovered methods to prevent the Nigerian State from killing our people as we continue to remember and celebrate our heroes.

“The lockdown will last from 6 am to 6 pm. Only essential workers like doctors, nurses, journalists, ambulance drivers, police, firefighters, and fuel workers are allowed to go out during the lockdown,” it added.

IPOB PRESS RELEASE

12/05/2025 IPOB DECLARES MAY 30TH 2025 AS A LOCKDOWN IN BIAFRA LAND TO REMEMBER AND HONOR BIAFRAN HEROES AND HEROINES. The esteemed family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) informs Biafrans, supporters of Biafra, and advocates for Biafra… pic.twitter.com/NSVWTAsxWT — IPOB In United Kingdom. 🌅 (@IPOBInUK) May 12, 2025

