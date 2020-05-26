IPOB to organise three-day prayer for ‘fallen heroes’

The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, Tuesday advised Biafrans to dedicate three days to pray for her fallen heroes.

Kanu, who disclosed this in a statement issued by the group’s Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said this year’s Biafra Day would start with prayers and end with prayers.

The statement read: “We, the global and indefatigable family of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the prophet and liberator of our time, wish to announce to the people of Biafra, friends of Biafra, enemies of Biafra, lovers of freedom, as well as the world that Biafrans will remember and commemorate our fallen heroes and heroines who made the supreme sacrifice for us to live on the 30th of May 2020.

“After much consideration and deliberations IPOB high command decided to urge Biafrans both home and in the Diaspora to observe this year’s remembrance and celebration of our brothers and sisters who were killed and starved to death during the genocidal war on the peaceful land of Biafra by the Nigeria government and her foreign allies including Britain, Egypt, USSR and Czechs Republic between 1967 and 1970, through fasting and prayers. The programme for this year’s event, will last for three days from 27th to 30th of May, 2020.

“This year’s episode and event will start with prayers and end with prayers. There will also be candle processions at every state, LGA, ward and church in our land. It is very imperative that our people observe these great days for those who paid ultimate price and sacrificed their youthful lives for our own lives to be today. This great event will start on 27th and end on 30th of May.

“There won’t be any sit- at -home or indoors because our people stayed much days at home during the coronavirus lockdown. IPOB wouldn’t like to bother people with another lockdown in the form of sit-at-home. “This year’s anniversary will begin with the reading of Psalms of David from chapter 1 to the last chapter. Every individual and group(s) should observe this year’s prayer designed to remember our fallen heroes and heroines who paid the ultimate price for our living.”

