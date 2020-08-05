IPOB urges Ohanaeze to help de-proscribe group

Members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Wednesday appealed to the Ohanaeze Ndigbo to help remove the proscription order placed on the organisation by the Federal Government.

The members made the call when they visited the Ohanaeze Ndigbo National Executive Committee (NEC) during the Igbo socio-political organisation’s monthly meeting in Enugu.

The visit followed the recent reconciliation meeting between IPOB and Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Anambra State.

A principal officer of IPOB, Mazi Benjamin Madubugwu, who led other members of the group to the meeting, told the President- General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Nnia Nwodo to forget all that happened in the past and maintain his fatherly disposition to the cause of Ndigbo in Nigeria.

He said that most of the actions and utterances of IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, were distorted.

Madubugwu insisted that IPOB was not a terrorist organisation.

In his response, Nwodo told the visitors he was ready to accept his “children back into the fold” not minding their initial posture.

