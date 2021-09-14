IPOB vows to deal with anyone enforcing sit-at-home order

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has threatened to deal seriously with anyone or group found enforcing a sit-at-home in the South-East, insisting it had lifted the order weeks ago.

In a statement on Tuesday issued by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, IPOB said it would “remove the ears of anyone” found to enforce the order as the leader of the group, Nnamdi Kanu, had mandated that the exercise be called off.

The statement reads in part:

“The sit-at-home order has been called off by our Supreme Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and anyone doing anything to the contrary, forcing people to sit-at-home on Mondays, or doing anything to them because they are not sitting at home on Mondays, if IPOB gets such people, no matter who the person is, we will cut off his ears.

“IPOB is not clan meeting, it is a revolutionary movement fighting for the Republic of Biafra.

“We have since cancelled the Monday sit-at-home.

“We said it in the beginning, but we stopped it, we have told people to stop sitting at home on Mondays.”

