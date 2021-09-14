Politics
IPOB vows to deal with anyone enforcing sit-at-home order
The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has threatened to deal seriously with anyone or group found enforcing a sit-at-home in the South-East, insisting it had lifted the order weeks ago.
In a statement on Tuesday issued by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, IPOB said it would “remove the ears of anyone” found to enforce the order as the leader of the group, Nnamdi Kanu, had mandated that the exercise be called off.
The statement reads in part:
READ ALSO: IPOB’s sit-at-home order against Igbo interest – Ex-gov Nnamani
“The sit-at-home order has been called off by our Supreme Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and anyone doing anything to the contrary, forcing people to sit-at-home on Mondays, or doing anything to them because they are not sitting at home on Mondays, if IPOB gets such people, no matter who the person is, we will cut off his ears.
“IPOB is not clan meeting, it is a revolutionary movement fighting for the Republic of Biafra.
“We have since cancelled the Monday sit-at-home.
“We said it in the beginning, but we stopped it, we have told people to stop sitting at home on Mondays.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...