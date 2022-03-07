IPOB vows to deal with illegal enforcers of sit-at-home in South-East

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has vowed to move against those it describes as illegal enforcers of the sit-at-home order in the South-East region which the group had abolished several weeks ago.

In a statement issued on Monday by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, the group insisted that the sit-at-home order being enforced by some unscrupulous people every Monday was not authorized by IPOB as many Nigerians have come to believe

IPOB also allege that some politicians were behind the “recruitment of criminals and cultists to attack innocent citizens in the name of enforcing a non-existent Mondays’ sit-at-home directive in the region, especially in Enugu State.”

The statement also warned that it would no longer tolerate the killings and attacks on Mondays in the South-East region, urging those responsible for the violence to desist or be ready to face whatever comes to them.

“Currently, criminals are mobilising to attack innocent citizens in the name of enforcing non-existent Monday sit-at-home order, which IPOB had suspended a long time ago,” the statement made available to Ripples Nigeria noted.

“We are informing those enforcing the non-existent Monday sit-at-home order to desist or be ready to contend with IPOB under the leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who initiated Monday sit-at-home order, but stopped it for obvious reasons.

“We have said it before that IPOB will release its security outfit to chase those enforcing the sit-at-home directive on Mondays.

“We can’t fold our hands and watch them unleash mayhem on innocent Biafra people on Mondays under the guise of enforcing a non-existent sit-at-home order. Enough is enough!

“Those killing innocent people in the name of enforcing sit-at-home orders on Mondays are not IPOB members. IPOB cannot be part of the destruction of the same people it has been striving to liberate.

“Enugu State is the capital and headquarters of Igbo land and needs to be peaceful and conducive for living. Enugu has been a peaceful home for all Ndigbo and strangers.

“The intention of the criminals behind the barbarity is to implicate the Eastern Security Network (ESN) and IPOB members, who are only agitating for the restoration of the Biafra nation.

“Their mission is to demonise Biafra agitators and truncate the agitation, but they came too late, because the world is already aware that we are a non-violent movement,” the statement added.

