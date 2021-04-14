IPOB vows to kill anyone who joins new South-East security outfit, Ebube-Agu | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
IPOB vows to kill anyone who joins new South-East security outfit, Ebube-Agu
The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has vowed to kill all members of the newly formed security outfit, Ebube-Agu, which was launched by the governors in the South-East region on Sunday to tackle insecurity in the zone.
The separatist group also warned Igbo youths against joining the outfit so they would not be killed “by the mighty forces of the Eastern Security Network which will soon be unleashed on members of Ebube-Agu.”
In a statement on Tuesday by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, and made available to Ripples Nigeria, the group said “any person that joins Ebube-Agu to spy on the Eastern Security Network should be prepared to join his ancestors.”
“We therefore warn our youths to have nothing to do with the so-called Ebube-Agu security outfit which was ostensibly formed to sabotage IPOB and ESN,” the statement reads.
“Anyone who neglects this warning and thinks he can hide under the cloak of Ebube-Agu to spy on ESN should be prepared to join his ancestors.
“The protection of all Biafrans is our priority and we are prepared to sacrifice anything to achieve this.
“We are aware of plans to decimate indigenous tribes in Nigeria.
“We are also aware of federal government’s tacit support for this evil agenda.
“But IPOB and ESN promises them that no inch of our land will be given to Fulani herdsmen in the East.”
Describing the actions of the South-East governors as an unnecessary waste of resources, IPOB faulted the manner in which the security outfit was formed.
Read also: IPOB alleges secret killing of Igbos by military in Akwa Ibom, Benue
“It has come to the attention of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the command and leadership of our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, that we therefore warn our youths not to have anything to do with the so-called Ebube-Agu security outfit ostensibly formed to sabotage IPOB and ESN.
“Eastern governors have shamefully and belatedly announced the formation of an abstract security outfit called Ebube-Agu to secure the zone from Fulani herdsmen they allotted our ancestral lands to.
“What a mockery the puppets have made of themselves in their usual quest to please their slavemasters.
“How can you launch a security outfit without first assembling the personnel and equipping them?
“When Amotekun was formed, it was not abstract, the personnel and their equipment were handy.
“When our leader floated the gallant Eastern Security Network, ESN, were the men not on ground?
“How then did South East traitors called governors announce a security outfit without any personnel or were they under any pressure to hurriedly make the announcement after years of foot-dragging and deceit?
“However, whether or not they were under any influence, we want to remind these bunch of caliphate slaves that there is no need for them to form another security outfit in our land since we have our formidable ESN.
“They woke up from their slumber rather too late. We have gone beyond that stage unless they are on a mission to sabotage ESN.
“Any other security outfit formed in South East will crash because ESN is already on ground and living up to expectations.
“ESN was floated based on the clamour by our people, and they have since thrown their support behind the outfit.
“Forming another regional security outfit is suspicious, and a needless waste.
“The governors failed our people when they needed their protection. It’s already late.
“Biafrans will not be deceived by this purported Ebube-Agu security outfit which is a huge joke.
“South East governors set up the outfit probably to fulfill all righteousness or to spy on ESN to curry favour from their Fulani slave masters.”
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
PSG end Bayern Munich reign, Chelsea survive Porto scare in UCL
French giants, Paris Saint Germain on Tuesday night eliminated the defending champion Bayern Munich from this season’s UEFA Champions League...
Team Ogun attacks officials after unexpected defeat at Sports festival
In what looked like planned violence, supporters, officials, and boxers of Team Ogun went berserk after a decision went against...
Sports Minister charges federations to ‘think outside the box’ to attract sponsors
The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has stressed the need for the various federations to think outside...
Man United end Tottenham top four hope in bruising encounter
Manchester United secured a come from behind 3-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League game played in...
In-form Iheanacho scores brace as Nigerians shine in Europe
Nigerians were in blistering form for their various European clubs at the weekend with the quintet of Kelechi Iheanacho, Simeon...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s ScholarX partners Airtel on new product. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ScholarX partners...
Twitter to open first African office in Ghana
Twitter has picked Ghana as location for its office in Africa. The company disclosed this in a brief statement on...
Kenyan fintech, Tanda, closes funding to expand portfolio. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Kenyan fintech Tanda...
P+ rolls out media intelligence solution for PR measurement
P+ Measurement Services, a Nigerian Independent Public Relations (PR) measurement and evaluation agency, has introduced “Get-Reports” a product that allows...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Nigerian tech players continue to prove to the world the smartness in their vision to take on the world, winning...
Nigeria’s ScholarX among GSMA £250,000 grant winners. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ScholarX features...