IPOB vows to resist establishment of new security outfit in South-East

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has condemned plans by the South-East governors to set up a new highway patrol team in the region and vowed to resist such move.

In a statement issued on Friday by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, the group described as laughable the purported plan by the governors to set up a new security outfit following the failure of the Ebubeagu security outfit established to address the insecurity in the region.

The governors established the Ebubeagu in 2020 in a bid to check crimes in the South-East.

The statement read: “We condemn the South-East Governors’ plan to form another security outfit to patrol our highways.

“We declare such plans unacceptable because the murderous Ebubeagu they created has killed and destroyed many of our people’s lives and properties.

“We have Eastern Security Network (ESN) working day and night to secure our region. These gallant men and women are paying the ultimate price to keep our land safe from state-sponsored terrorists. If not for ESN, by now, state-sponsored Fulani militias would have overrun Biafra Land.

“Therefore, we don’t want another security outfit within our territory. Forming another security outfit means that the governors have exhausted their powers with Ebubeagu and are again looking for another means of causing confusion in Biafraland.

“If these governors and politicians insist on forming a rebranded Ebubeagu, that means that they are benefiting from insecurity in the eastern region like their counterpart, Hope Uzodima and they want Hope Uzodinma to cash into the ideas and cause more insecurity in the region.

“We expected the governors to demand the unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and not waste their energy and resources creating another security outfit.

“IPOB will never succumb to any pressure to accept any other security outfit to be used against ESN like the killer Ebubeagu did.”

