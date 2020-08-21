IPOB warns DSS, army, police, says ‘don’t test our will

The Indigenous People of Biafra has called on the Department of State Services (DSS) the Army and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), to desist from the incessant arrest of its members, warning that it would no longer tolerate such unwanted hounding of its members.

The group gave the warning in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, adding that its members are being arrested and detained without any cause.

IPOB, while warning the security agencies to “stop testing our will”, wondered why herdsmen and other violent groups, who allegedly kill, maim and rape innocent Nigerians, were being handled with kid gloves.

According to Powerful, in most cases, the security operatives would hunt and arrest its members for just tuning to the Radio Biafra station.

“We hereby demand immediate stoppage of the incessant harassment and arrest of IPOB family members in different parts of Biafraland”, Powerful said in the statement.

