IPOB warns Nigerian govt against citing foreign military base in South-East

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Monday warned the Federal Government any plan to establish a military base in the South-East would be met with stiff resistance.

In a statement issued by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, the group told the government to consider the North where the terrorists are having a field day wreaking havoc on hapless citizens as the site of the proposed base for the United States and French troops.

IPOB stressed that it’s intelligence unit, M-Branch, has uncovered a plan by the government to allocate lands in the South-East to some foreign countries to establish their military base after they were ejected by some countries in West Africa’s Sahel region.

The group alleged that the federal government has held secret discussions with the French and US governments to set up their military bases in Nigeria.

The statement read: “IPOB intelligence unit, M-Branch revealed that Biafran territory will become very unsafe should the USA and French bring down their military bases in our land,” the statement said.

“The Nigerian government must understand that Biafrans do not have enough land let alone the one that will warehouse either an American or French military base.

“Currently, Biafrans are battling to curtail the terrorists groomed and sent to our region by Northern elders and their leaders.

“We don’t want terrorists to target Biafra Land because of US and French military presence.”

“If Nigeria is unable to curtail the activities of the local terrorists, what will happen if the foreign terrorists see Nigeria as a potential abode or target?

“Unfortunately, the Nigerian Government has never taken her citizens into consideration in any decision-making and certainly will not consider their citizen’s safety in the decision of hosting foreign military bases as long as dollars are involved.

“If the Nigerian Government eventually agrees to allow the US and France to establish their military bases in Nigeria, let such military bases be sited in the Northern and Western regions of Nigeria.

“Northern and Western regions of Nigeria have the larger landmass and are borderlands between Nigeria and other West African countries.

“Moreso, Western and Northern regions have been hosting all the foreign institutions and projects for years and, therefore, should host the foreign military bases.

“The Eastern Region does not have sufficient land for developmental projects and agricultural programs let alone having space to warehouse foreign military bases.

“We wish to remind the US and French governments that Biafra Land cannot accommodate any military base. Yes, Biafra has IPOB leadership as leaders of the new Nation and whatever concerns our Nation must go through the IPOB movement’s leadership.

“We are making it very clear that our land is not available for any military base. Allowing any foreign military base in our land is an infringement to the Biafra status and sovereignty. ”

