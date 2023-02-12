IPOB warns of ‘tit for tat’ treatment if anything happens to Kanu

Outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has once again, warned the Nigerian government over the health condition of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu who is being detained in the custody of the Department of State Service (DSS).

The group was reacting to a statement credited to the DSS last week that the service was taking very good care of Kanu.

A statement made available to Ripples Nigeria on Sunday by IPOB‘s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said its leader was seriously ill and needed urgent medical attention outside the country as his medical needs can’t be met in the DSS custody.

The Biafra agitators also vowed that if anything happens to Kanu, there would be a “tit for tat towards anybody behind the kidnap and extraordinary rendition of its leader from Kenya to Nigeria.”

“The attention of the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, under the able leader, Nnamdi Kanu, has been drawn to the insulting and provoking statement credited to the infamous DSS agents that Kanu is being properly taken care of inside their dungeon by the lawless DSS criminal agency,” IPOB said.

“Again, we want Biafrans, Nigerians, and the International Community to know that the Nigerian Department of State Services (DSS) has continued to deny Kanu access to his doctor as ordered by the court, and has not provided him with his medical records either.

“He is not being provided with his prescription medication regularly. Kanu is still being starved because his feeding has also not improved.

“Our leader’s health is deteriorating daily inside DSS solitary confinement, while DSS continues to defy the judgment and legitimate orders of courts of competent jurisdiction.

“The spurious claim therefore by the lawless DSS that Mazi Nnamdi KANU is properly being taken care of medically is not just an insult to the sensibilities of Biafrans, but very provocative as well.

“IPOB has maintained a peaceful and nonviolent stance in our movement and struggles to restore Biafra, and we intend to continue the peaceful agitation for a Biafra Independence referendum.

“But this peaceful struggle will not be guaranteed if anything happens to Kanu in the DSS dungeon. If anything untoward happens to our leader in the hands of the Nigeria government and DSS, it will be a tit-for-tat towards any individual, group, and institution that is involved in the kidnap and extraordinary rendition of our leader from Kenya to Nigeria and much more,” the group said.

