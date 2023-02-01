IPOB warns presidential candidates against using Kanu as ‘bargaining chip’ for election

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Wednesday warned presidential candidates in the 2023 election against using its detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu, for campaigns.

In a statement issued by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, the group described as patronizing the People Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar’s promise to release Kanu unconditionally if elected as the country’s president this month.

IPOB insisted that Kanu was not for sale and as such, would not compromise his stands

The statement read: “IPOB leadership wishes to state that its leader should, on no account, be used as a political bargaining chip for Nigerian election.

“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has been judicially declared an innocent man and that follows that he must be released from his continued illegal detention and torture by this present government of APC.

“We do not expect anything contrary but that the judgement of the Court of Appeal is implemented.

“Moreover the leadership of IPOB wants to inform the PDP that in as much as we have no issue with their statement, their focus should be to demand that the Nigerian government obey the judgement of their own court.

“Our demand has and will remain consistent irrespective of which person or party is occupying Aso Rock the Nigerian seat of power.

“Our self-determination agitation is our inalienable right and that is the reason we have demanded a referendum which is a democratic process to enable Biafrans to determine their fate and decide where they wish to belong whether in Nigeria or in a free and Sovereign Biafran nation.”

