News
IPOB warns South-East residents against selling land to herders
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Wednesday advised South-East residents against selling their property to Fulani and government agents for purported agricultural purposes.
According to IPOB, Fulanis purchase the property for agricultural use but actually invite terrorists to infiltrate the South-East.
The spokesperson for IPOB, Emma Powerful, issued a warning that anyone caught in the act would forfeit the land permanently.
A statement by Powerful reads partly: “The global movement and noble family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who is illegally detained in the DSS custody and solitary confinement in Abuja wish to remind Biafrans, friends of Biafra, Lovers of Biafra freedom, all the Traditional Rulers and President-General in Biafraland to desist from any plan or pressure to either sell or hand over our ancestral lands to any government or Fulani agents for any purported agricultural purposes or anything else.
Read also:IPOB bans ‘Abuja-based’ Igbo politicians from South-East until Kanu is released
“This warning has become very necessary and is mainly for all Igbo Traditional Rulers, Politicians, Real Estate Agencies and other political jobbers in Biafraland to desist from any attempt to secretly allocate community lands to Fulani herdsmen in the name of Agricultural investment or any project.
“The marauding Fulanis are not coming for any agricultural business rather to occupy the land with their cattles and subsequently invite their terrorist relatives from Sahel to occupy our ancestral lands in their land grabbing agenda.
“Anyone after these warnings that goes ahead to sell lands to these invaders, and we get wind of it, should bear it in mind that we cannot allow Fulanis or their agents to operate on such land. The owner of the sold land will forfeit that land forever.
“If you have any ongoing negotiations on land sale to Fulanis or their cronies, we advise you to cease forthwith with such arrangements. We cannot hand over our ancestral lands to Fulani invaders whose agenda is land grabbing in disguise and violent takeover in future.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...