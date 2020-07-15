IPOB withdraws threat to ‘stone’ Ohanaeze Ndigbo leader, Nwodo, as both groups reconcile

The Chief Nnia Nwodo-led Ohanaeze Ndigbo, and the Nnamdi Kanu-led Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have settled their differences, vowing to work together for the good of Ibo land.

The reconciliation was facilitated by a first republic Aviation Minister, Chief Mbazuluike Amaechi, who brokered the peace deal between the two groups on Tuesday at his Ukpor country home in the Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Amaechi, while addressing journalists, described the altercation between the two groups as unnecessary, adding that both bodies were fighting for the common interest of Ndigbo.

He also expressed joy over IPOB’s withdrawal of the stoning threat on Nwodo and that IPOB at the meeting agreed to work harmoniously with Ohaneze Ndigbo for the interest of the South-East.

According to him, IPOB demanded its de-proscription, for which he called on the governors and lawmakers in the region to facilitate.

Read also: Nwodo, Adebanjo, Mimiko fault Nigerian Constitution, demand new one

Amaechi said: “I summoned the two bodies of Ohaneze Ndigbo and IPOB to express my displeasure with what I have been reading in the newspapers about them.

“The two bodies realised that it is the same battle they are fighting – marginalisation, killings and denials by the Federal Government to develop the South-East and Igbo land in general. They have agreed to work together for the welfare of Ndigbo.”

A lawyer, Aloy Ejimakor, who represented IPOB, said he was at the meeting with the blessings and instructions of his client, while also confirming the withdrawal of IPOB’s threats on the Ohanaeze president, describing it as one spoken in the heat of passion.

Ejimakor said: “There’s peace in Igbo land. Anybody coming in to take advantage of some leadership crises in Igbo land is actually making a mistake.”

Speaking on behalf of Ohaneze Ndigbo, the Anambra State Chairman of the body, Chief Damian Okeke-Ogene, said: “Those who thought our fences are fallen will know that the fences are stronger than they had thought.”

Join the conversation

Opinions