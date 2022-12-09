Politics
IPOB youth wing warns Simon Ekpa over sit-at-home order, dares him to step into Biafraland
The youth wing of the proscribed Igbo secessionist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has berated factional leader of the ‘Biafra Auto Pilot’ group, Simon Ekpa, over a 5-day sit-at-home order given by the group in the South-East.
Ripples Nigeria had, on December 5, reported an order given by the Finland-based Ekpa group warning residents of the region to remain indoors beginning from December 9 or they would be killed if they stepped out.
“Don’t come outside or you will die. I repeat, December 9, December 10, December 11, December 12, December 13 and December 14, it is sit-at-home days for Biafrans.
“If you come outside, you will die. Don’t say we did not warn you,” a spokesman for the group had said in a viral video.
READ ALSO:IPOB distances self from Simon Ekpa’s planned 5-day sit-at-home in South-East
Following the order, several Igbo groups including the main IPOB, the Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Elders’ Council, among others, have all come out to condemn the Ekpa group.
Speaking in the same vein at a meeting in Enugu on Thursday, the leader of the IPOB youth wing, Comrade Ndubuisi Igwekani, warned the former Radio Biafra Director General to desist from creating unnecessary tension in the region, adding that pro-Biafra groups will no longer tolerate indiscriminate order for sit-at-home.
Igwekani who is also known as Agu Biafra, warned that any attempt to enforce the Ekpa-imposed order would meet stiff resistance, warning that no Biafra blood must be shed in the name of sit-at-home.
“Enough is enough. We will no longer tolerate these orders in the South-East. Nobody must be molested or prevented from going about their normal businesses.
“Simon Ekpa is not our leader and has no right to impose sit-at-home orders in Biafraland. We dare him to come to any part of the South-East if he is man enough,” the spokesman said.
