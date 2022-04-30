IPOB’s lawyer accuses DSS of starving Kanu in detention

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, one of the lead counsels to the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has accused the Department of State Services (DSS), of starving the detained Biafran agitator by feeding him only once a day.

Ejiofor who made this known on Friday in an interaction with newsmen in Owerri, the Imo State capital, afrer his routine weekly visit to Kanu at the DSS detention facility in Abuja, said his client was being made to go through harrowing experiences by the DSS operatives.

According to the IPOB lawyer, Kanu’s health was getting worse due to the refusal of the DSS allow his access to adequate medical attention, change of clothes and good food despite repeated court orders to do so.

“In line with the court-ordered guideline, we conducted the routine visit to our indefatigable client, Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, at the DSS Headquarters today.

“Pertinent concerns on legal matters of engaging urgency were frankly discussed with Onyendu, and the outcomes were fruitful.

“Onyendu’s continued use of the same clothing is increasingly worrisome as the DSS personnel have blatantly denied him change of clothing in their usual flagrant disobedience of court orders.

“Recall that at the last adjourned date, being the 8th day of April 2022, this issue was raised and the Judge ordered that Onyendu’s clothes should be taken along by the DSS after the proceedings, and should be promptly handed over to him upon their return to the DSS facility.

“Unfortunately, it is utterly disheartening to note that up until the time of our visit today, Onyendu has not been handed those clothes for a change.

“We were also reliably informed by Onyendu that his meals are no longer served regularly. Onyendu barely eats once in a day and this situation is not helping his deteriorating medical condition.

“The lawless DSS personnel have remained adamant with how they treat court orders with levity and disdain, which is unacceptable as no one is above the law anywhere in the world. Be assured UmuChineke that we, in the legal team are not resting on our oars towards ensuring that these infractions are addressed with immediate effect”.

