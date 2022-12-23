‘IPOB’s menace will not be repeated in South-West,’ Akeredolu cautions Yoruba nation agitators

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Friday, urged the Yoruba Nation agitators in the South-West to rethink.

The governor, who spoke at the launch of the Emblem to flag off the 2023 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebrations, noted the region would not allow any agitation to destroy the legacies of the nation’s heroes.

He stressed the importance of Nigeria’s unity and insisted no sit-at-home order would be tolerated in any state in the region.

Akeredolu also commended the efforts of the Armed Forces in the fight against insurgency and other security challenges in the country.

He said: “Those clamouring for Oodua nation will not succeed. People have not laid down their lives for this country for unscrupulous individuals to scuttle it. This country is very important to some of us.

“We recognize the right of the people to protest or agitate. But if the police feel your actions are treasonable, they will arrest and prosecute you.

“It is not at this stage in the history of this country that we will repeat IPOB in Yoruba land. Opportunity beacons at us. We cannot afford to throw away that opportunity.

“We must work to ensure that there is a power shift. The opportunity for presidency to come to the south, especially the South-West, is around the corner.

“We will not sit down and support anyone clamouring for Oodua nation. We will not support it. We have fought for this with everything we had. Nigeria will be good.

“The security agencies will checkmate these unscrupulous enemies embarking on such frivolous activities.

“We have responsibilities now to soberly reflect on the plight of those who have laid down their lives and those who are still laying down their lives for the unity and peace of this country.”

