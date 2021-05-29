IPOB’s sit-at-home directive an act of foolishness – Umahi | Ripples Nigeria

The governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, on Saturday, described the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) sit-at-home directive as an act of foolishness.

In a live broadcast to commemorate his six years in office, the governor said nobody can stop the movement of people in the state.

He warned that any trader that refuses to open for business on Monday would forfeit the shop.

IPOB had directed people of the South-East to stay at home on May 29 and 30 in solidarity with the group.

Umahi said: “This no movement order is foolishness. We will not go into any form of slavery. There will be free movement throughout today, tomorrow, and ongoing.

“I have banned all forms of procession apart from the one organized by the local government chairmen as they are profiling our people. On Monday, the market must be operational. Any trader that refuses to open will forfeit his or her store.”

On security, the governor expressed regret that some people of the South-East are contributing to the present security challenges facing the region.

He warned against divisive and misleading utterances by politicians in the South East.

Umahi urged the youths to avoid being brainwashed to cause mayhem in the state.

He added: “Ebubeagu has come to stay. Stakeholders should advise our children. They should not confront security agencies. Agitation doesn’t mean killing security agencies.

“You should not be outside the country and vomiting rubbish. Freedom fighters should come down to the South-East and let’s discuss.”

