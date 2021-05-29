IPOB’s sit-at-home directive an act of foolishness – Umahi | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
IPOB’s sit-at-home directive an act of foolishness – Umahi
The governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, on Saturday, described the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) sit-at-home directive as an act of foolishness.
In a live broadcast to commemorate his six years in office, the governor said nobody can stop the movement of people in the state.
He warned that any trader that refuses to open for business on Monday would forfeit the shop.
IPOB had directed people of the South-East to stay at home on May 29 and 30 in solidarity with the group.
Umahi said: “This no movement order is foolishness. We will not go into any form of slavery. There will be free movement throughout today, tomorrow, and ongoing.
“I have banned all forms of procession apart from the one organized by the local government chairmen as they are profiling our people. On Monday, the market must be operational. Any trader that refuses to open will forfeit his or her store.”
READ ALSO: People like Malami are the reason South-East supports IPOB’s ESN —Gov Umahi
On security, the governor expressed regret that some people of the South-East are contributing to the present security challenges facing the region.
He warned against divisive and misleading utterances by politicians in the South East.
Umahi urged the youths to avoid being brainwashed to cause mayhem in the state.
He added: “Ebubeagu has come to stay. Stakeholders should advise our children. They should not confront security agencies. Agitation doesn’t mean killing security agencies.
“You should not be outside the country and vomiting rubbish. Freedom fighters should come down to the South-East and let’s discuss.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...