IPOB’s sit-at-home order affects ordinary citizens, not governors – Umahi

The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, said on Tuesday the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) sit-at-home directive in the five South-East states does not affect the governors.

The governor stated this during the inauguration of his Senior Special Adviser on Religion and Welfare Matters, Rev. Fr. Abraham Nwali, as the new Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the zone.

He described the sit-at-home order as “war brought by the people upon themselves.”

Umahi said: “Governors of the South-East have done their best to check the situation and when people sit at home, it is not biting the governors.

“When you sit at home, there is food for the governors in their homes and some of their children are outside the country.”

He said there were fears about the emergence of splinter groups carrying out their own agenda in the South-East.

The governor added: “There had been sit-at-home this Monday and Tuesday and I heard there is another on Friday with the church’s own on Sunday.

“Another group might come up and declare its own on Wednesday and Thursday. Then the end will come.

“The situation will then be clear to the people but we implore the church to announce the dangers of this practice.

“The church can intervene through adequate enlightenment on the dire consequences of the sit-at-home order.

“Other geopolitical zones are not sitting at home and we are killing ourselves in the name of agitation.”

The National President of CAN, Rev. Sampson Ayokunle, who inaugurated the executive, charged the members to use their new offices for the service of God and humanity.

“You should use the new offices to touch lives as official positions are meant to create impact, make differences in peoples’ lives and enhance productivity,” he said

