IPPIS: ASUU moves for strike, tells lecturers to down tools if salaries are stopped

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has issued a directive to its members to immediately go on a nationwide strike as soon as the Federal Government stops paying lecturers’ salaries.

Reports say the call was made as members of ASUU are currently being mobilsed ahead of a planned strike action to activate no pay no work as soon as the government carries on with the plan of stopping its members’ salaries.

ASUU said it will embark on strike should the Accountant General of the Federation stop its members’ salaries as projected by the Federal Government over the failure of lecturers under the union to enroll for the Integrated Personnel and Payroll System (IPPIS).

Reacting to the issue on Tuesday, the chairman of the University of Ibadan Chapter of ASUU, Professor Deji Omole, said the union was ready to pursue her stand on autonomy and infringement on FGN-ASUU agreement which IPPIS would erode.

He said: “Our position is that the principles of IPPIS are in contradiction to the principles of the autonomy of the university system and the constitution is clear enough because each university has its legal pattern and it doesn’t have provision for IPPIS and it does not even capture the peculiarities of the university system.”

“The decision of NEC is that, immediately our salaries are stopped we will invoke the principle of no pay no work.

“We don’t need to wait for any directive from NEC and an injury to one is an injury to all.

“Immediately salaries are paid and we discovered that other members of staff are paid and our members are not paid, we will automatically begin the strike.”

“We are ready for them. We are not slaves that can be subjected to routine humiliation by government appointees,” Omole added.

