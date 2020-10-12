IPPIS: ASUU reacts to FG’s order to stop payment of salaries

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has declared that it will not be cowed into enrolling its members on the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

The union which was reacting to the directive issued by the Federal Government which seeks to stop the salaries of university employees, who have not enrolled on the scheme, described the move as blackmail to weaken workers and make them enroll on the platform.

Speaking in an interview with Punch on Sunday, the Chairman of the University of Port Harcourt Branch of ASUU, Dr Austen Sado, said that the directive by the government clearly shows that there is something the Federal Government is not telling the people.

He said “It (directive to stop salaries) clearly shows that there is something the Federal Government is not telling the people. They are not paying us (some lecturers). So, why are they saying by November?

“What they are doing now is just blackmail and threat to see how they would weaken our members to go and enroll (on IPPIS). People who have not enrolled are not being paid; some people for eight months, some for three, going to four months. I have not been paid salary since July, while some people have not been paid since February”.

