IPPIS distorts, devalues lecturers’ salaries —ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) said on Friday the forceful migration of lecturers into the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) had distorted and devalued their salaries.

The ASUU President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, stated this on Friday while inaugurating a 1,000 capacity twin-lecture hall constructed by the University of Jos chapter of the union.

The twin-lecture hall, which gulped N63.2 million, was donated to the university as part of the union’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Ogunyemi lamented that the salary structure of university lecturers had stagnated for over 11 years, adding that its members were “stressed and distressed.”

He decried that the income of lecturers was fast losing value and affecting their productive capacity.

The ASUU president said: “Our members are stressed and distressed; Our salary structure has been stagnated for 11 years now.

“Also, the forceful migration to the IPPIS has further distorted and devalued the take home of our members.

“By and by, what we take as salaries are fast losing value and the capacity to embrace the path of philanthropy is rapidly diminishing.”

Ogunyemi urged members of ASUU not to be deterred, but remain resolute, committed and determined to fight for the growth and development of the Nigerian universities.

