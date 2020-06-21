IPPIS: Nigerian govt directs varsity bursars to compile list of problems

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, on Sunday directed bursars of universities to compile a list of problems associated with the payment of salaries through the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

Nigige, who gave the directive while addressing journalists in Abuja, also spoke on the strike notice issued by non- teaching staff of universities and alleged payment of half salaries to staff by the IPPIS office.

He said the Federal Government was in touch with the universities’ bursars to compile all the problems associated with the payment of salaries through the IPPIS platform so that they could be addressed.

The minister said: “We are on top of the situation, we have received their letter. Their letter borders on shortcomings of the IPPIS system and I have spoken with the Finance Minister and the Accountant General of the Federation.

READ ALSO: SSANU accuses Nigerian govt of insincerity, rejects IPPIS

“They said they are in touch with the university bursars to correct certain peculiarities and send back to them to treat.

“However, it’s important to point out that one of the shortcomings which the university workers pointed out is that the IPPIS is overtaxing them.

“They also said the IPPIS skipped some of their people who have taken leave of absence. These are matters that can be easily adjusted.

“The IPPIS office informed me that immediately the lockdown is over, the bursars are to come up. But before then that they should by e-system try to give them additional information on some of those shortcomings and that they will try as much as possible to correct them.”

Join the conversation

Opinions