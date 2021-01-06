Iran asks Interpol to arrest Trump, 47 others over Soleimani’s assassination

The Iranian government has tabled a second request before the international police organisation (Interpol) to arrest the United States President, Donald Trump and 47 other American officials over their alleged roles in the assassination of the country’s military commander, Gen. Qassem Soleimani, last year.

The spokesman for Iran’s Ministry of Justice, Gholamhossein Esmaili, who disclosed this at a media briefing, said the country was serious about punishing those behind Soleimani’s assassination.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is very seriously following up on pursuing and punishing those who ordered and executed this crime,” Esmaili told journalists.

Meanwhile, the head of Iranian judiciary, Ebrahim Raisi, said during a ceremony in Tehran to mark one year anniversary of Soleimani’s assassination, that Trump would not be immune from prosecution because of his political status.

“Fortunately, Trump’s presidency has ended. But even if his term hadn’t ended, it would be unacceptable to say someone shouldn’t be accountable to law due to his administrative position,” he said.

