Iran denies hand in vicious attack on controversial author, Salman Rushdie

Iran has denied reports about any involvement in the vicious attack on controversial author, Salman Rushdie, in the United States of America.

This was contained in a statement issued on Monday by the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani, in Tehran.

Kanaani said, “There is no connection between Iran and the perpetrator.”

“Rushdie himself is responsible for the attack,” Kanaani further asserted, noting that the author’s work not only offended Iran, but Muslims worldwide.

“In this attack, we do not consider anyone other than Salman Rushdie and his supporters worthy of blame and even condemnation.

“By insulting the sacred matters of Islam and crossing the red lines of more than 1.5 billion Muslims and all followers of the divine religions, Salman Rushdie has exposed himself to the anger and rage of the people,” he said.

Rushdie was stabbed onstage as he was about to deliver a lecture in New York State on Friday.

The writer is recovering in hospital and a 24-year-old suspect is in custody.

The Indian-born Briton’s novel “The Satanic Verses” led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s.

Iran is increasingly coming under criticism from the international community over a death sentence issued against the respected author in the 1980s.

Late Iranian leader Ayatollah Khomeini issued a religious edict, or fatwa, sentencing Rushdie to death more than 30 years ago because of the “The Satanic Verses,” published in 1988.

Khomeini accused Rushdie of insulting Islam, the prophet Mohammed and the Koran in his novel.

The man charged over Friday’s attack – named as Hadi Matar, aged 24 – has pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted murder and assault. He is accused of running on to the stage and stabbing Mr Rushdie at least 10 times in the face, neck and abdomen.

