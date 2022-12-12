Iran executes second prisoner connected to nationwide protests

Iran says it has executed a second prisoner connected with the nationwide protests which has been raging in the country since September.

The execution which was carried out on Monday morning, according to state run judiciary media, Mizan News Agency, the convict, Majidreza Rahnavard was publicly hanged in the city of Mashhad.

“Rahnavard was accused of fatally stabbing two security force members last month in Mashhad,” the media said.

The execution of Rahnavard, is coming barely a week after a first person wss also put to death in connection with the protests.

And while human rights activists have called on Iran to stop the execution of prisoners, the country’s media believe there are many others lined up for more executions in the coming weeks.

The Iranian protests began in response to the death of a 22-year-old lady, Mahsa Amini, who was killed in police custody after she was detained by Iran’s morality police for violating the country’s dress code by wearing her hijab improperly.

