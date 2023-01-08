Iran executes two more men who participated in nationwide protests

Two more men have been executed in Iran for allegedly killing a member of the Iranian paramilitary Basij force during nationwide protests to mark the 40th day since the death of a protester, Hadis Najafi, last year.

The two convicts, Mohammad Mehdi Karami and Mohammad Hosseini were hanged in the early hours of Saturday, a few days after the country’s Supreme Court confirmed their sentences for “corruption on Earth”, according to the official judiciary news outlet, Mizan News.

According to the outlet, Karami and Hosseini were accused of killing Ruhollah Ajamian on November 3, 2022, when large protests took place in the city of Karaj near Tehran.

The new executions bring to four men known to have been executed since the demonstrations began in September over the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old lady who was allegedly killed while in police custody after she was arrested for not wearing her hijab properly.

Two earlier convicts, Mohsen Shekari, 23, and Majidreza Rahnavard, 23, were executed in cases linked with the protests in December, with the latter being hanged publicly from a construction crane in Mashhad. They were convicted for moharebeh or “waging war against God”.

