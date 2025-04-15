Iran to continue nuclear talks with U.S. in Oman

Iran and the United States will hold the next round of talks on the controversial nuclear programme in Oman.

The Iran news agency, IRNA, reports on Tuesday.

The agency, citing Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei, said the second round of negotiations would be held in Oman capital, Muscat, on Saturday.

The U.S. media had earlier reported the talks were expected to take place in Rome.

Last Saturday, Washington and Tehran held first-round talks in Muscat, with Oman acting as a mediator.

READ ALSO: Iran sanctions US, UK officials, entities over Gaza conflict

On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated his threat of drastic consequences for Iran over its nuclear programme.

During a meeting at the White House with Salvadoran President, Nayib Bukele, Trump said: “They can’t have a nuclear weapon, and they got to go fast, because they’re fairly close to having one, and they’re not going to have one.

“And if we have to do something very harsh, we’ll do it. And I’m not doing it for us.

“I’m doing it for the world, and these are radicalised people, and they cannot have a nuclear weapon.”

