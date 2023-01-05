International
Iranian actress detained for supporting protest movement regains freedom
Popular Iranian actress, Taraneh Alidoosti, who was arrested and detained last month for supporting nationwide protests that broke out over the killing of a 21-year-old lady for not wearing her hijab properly, has been released after three weeks in prison.
Alidoosti who is one of Iran’s most acclaimed stars with a string of international award-winning films including the Oscar-winning 2016 movie “The Salesman”, was released on bail on Wednesday, according to her lawyer.
“My client was released on bail today (Wednesday),” the lawyer, Zahra Minooee, told the ISNA news agency.
READ ALSO:Iranian author sentenced to death for granting interview to Israeli TV station
Iran has been gripped by protests since the September 16 death in custody of Mahsa Amini, an Iranian Kurd who was arrested for allegedly violating the country’s strict dress code for women.
Alidoosti was arrested on December 17 after making a string of social media posts supporting the protest movement, including removing her headscarf and condemning the execution of protesters.
The detention of the actress had prompted a worldwide outcry and amplified concern about the Iranian authorities’ crackdown on protesters in more than three months of protests, including death sentences handed down to protesters.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...