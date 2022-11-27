International
Iranian bank sacks manager for serving woman without Hijab
An Iranian bank has sacked one of its managers for serving a female customer who did not put on an Hijab, the head-covering veil which has been made mandatory for women in the conservative Islamic republic.
Local Mehr News Agency reports on Sunday reported that the “bank manager in Qom province, near the capital Tehran, had provided bank services on Thursday to an unveiled woman”.
“As a result, he was removed from his position by order of the governor,” the Agency quoted deputy governor Ahmad Hajizadeh as saying.
Read also:Iran President pledges ‘decisive’ action against hijab protests in wake of Amini’s death
Mehr said the video of the unveiled woman “elicited a lot of reaction on social media” with many calling for sanctions on the bank manager.
Most banks in Iran are state-controlled and Hajizadeh said it was the responsibility of managers in such institutions to implement the strict Hijab law.
Women in the country of more than 80 million people are required to cover their heads, necks and hair, a law enforced by the country’s Morality Police.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...