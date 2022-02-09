Iranian man decapitates 17-yr-old wife in ‘honour killing,’ displays head in street

A 17-year-old Iranian girl identified as Mona Heydari, has been killed by her husband in another case of ‘honour killing that has caused serious uproar in the Asian country.

The young woman was reportedly beheaded and her head displayed in the streets in the southwestern city of Ahvaz in the Asian country.

According to police report on Wednesday, the ugly incident happened on Saturday when the young wife was lured back to Iran from Turkey where she had earlier traveled.

“The incident happened on Saturday and so far, two people have been arrested. She had travelled to Turkey for unknown reasons which is suspected to be from domestic violence.

“It was her father who helped the husband, who is his nephew, to bring the woman back to the country and she was beheaded by the husband on Saturday.

READ ALSO: Indian man, mother arrested for beheading pregnant sister for eloping with lover

“The husband and his brother, who apparently committed the murder together, have been arrested,” the police said.

The husband was said to have displayed the wife’s decapitated head in the streets while his brother captured the scene on video which later went viral, causing serious uproar in the country.

A women’s right NGO in Ahvaz which has called for the prompt prosecution of the suspects, says about 60 women have fallen victim to honor killings in the past two years, including some who were 10 or 15 years old.

The NGO noted that none of the perpetrators have been brought to justice as most of the families haven’t even filed a lawsuit.

According to Sharia law operated in Iran, only the “blood owners” who are the immediate family members are allowed to demand execution for the murder of their loved one, therefore most honor killings go unpunished since families do not demand heavy punishment for another family member.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now