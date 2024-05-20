International
Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi dies in helicopter crash
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has died after an helicopter he was travelling on Sunday crashed in a mountainous area of North-West Iran.
The country’s Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who was in the same helicopter along with other top government officials and the crew members also died in the crash.
Rescue teams located the crash site on Monday morning, at which point the president and the foreign minister had been missing for more than 12 hours.
“President Raisi, the foreign minister and all the passengers in the helicopter were killed in the crash,” a senior Iranian official told the journalists in a press conference.
READ ALSO:Iranian President refuses interview with CNN’s Amanpour after her refusal to use Hijab
“President Raisi’s helicopter was completely burned in the crash … unfortunately, all passengers are feared dead,” the official said.
Raisi, 63, who was seen as a frontrunner to succeed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as Iran’s Supreme Leader, was travelling after a visit to the border with Azerbaijan when the American-made Bell 212 helicopter crashed.
Images from the crash showed the aircraft had smashed into a mountain peak, although there was no official word on the cause of the crash.
⚡️BREAKING
President Raisi and the country's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian were martyred in the helicopter crash that occurred on Sunday pic.twitter.com/AFBJVUc9gi
— Iran Observer (@IranObserver0) May 20, 2024
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
German Police bust alleged Nigerian scam dating ring
German authorities have arrested eleven individuals suspected of being members of a Nigerian mafia group involved in a large-scale dating...
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...