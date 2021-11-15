International
Iranian sets self ablaze to protest unfavourable court verdict
A 65-year-old Iranian has died after he set himself on fire in the central province of Markazi in Tehran, in protest against an unfavourable court case.
YJC.ir, a news website affiliated to Iran’s state TV, reported that the victim took the action when a court issued a verdict against him in dispute with his employer on Sunday.
The aggrieved man, who was not satisfied with the verdict, protested by setting himself on fire in front of the labor and social welfare building in Arak city, 230 kilometers (some 140 miles) South-West of the capital of Tehran.
READ ALSO: Married Iranian man, lover sentenced to death after father-in-law insists on execution
“The deceased, had earlier protested inside the building when the court issued a verdict against him.
“He then moved outside the court and set himself on fire. He later died after self-immolating,” an eyewitness told journalists.
“For many in the Middle East, the act of self-immolation, the protest used by a fruit vendor named Mohammed Bouazizi in Tunisia that became a catalyst for the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings, evokes broader discontent with economic woes and the lack of opportunity.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION…Federal roads in South-East remain death traps despite Nigerian govt’s claims
The Federal Government’s denial of allegations of neglect by the South-East governors in critical infrastructure, especially provision of roads, prompted...
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...