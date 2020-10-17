Iran’s death toll from covid-19 pandemic exceeds 30,000, 4721 others in critical condition

Health authorities in Iran say more than 30,000 patients have died due to the Covid-19 pandemic in the country making it the worst outbreak in the Mideast region.

According to the Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari in a statement on Saturday, the total death toll from the outbreak is 30,123 killed, with 253 new deaths being added to the official count.

“There are 4,721 virus patients that are in critical condition,” Lari added.

READ ALSO: Iran implements stricter restrictions as covid-19 cases mount

This came after Iranian officials announced a travel ban to and from five major cities on Wednesday, including the capital of Tehran and the holy city of Mashhad, that they said aimed to contain the virus’ spread.

The country has been struggling with the Covid-19 virus since announcing its first cases in February, with more than 526,000 confirmed cases to date.

