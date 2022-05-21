Irate youths burn houses, shops in Bauchi over blasphemy message on social media

The Bauchi State Police Command has confirmed that six houses and seven shops were on Friday evening set ablaze by irate youths while scores of persons were also injured in Katangan-Warji, headquarters of Warji LGA of Bauchi State.

A crime bulletin released by the Command PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili on Saturday contained that the violence was as a result of a blasphemous message posted on social media by one Rhoda Jatau, 40 years old a staff of the Medical Department of Warji Local Government.

the bulletin noted that, the State Commissioner of Police, had ordered a thorough investigation into the crisis that erupted in Warji Local Government Area.

The PPRO explained that, On 20th May, 2022 at about 1745hrs Some irate youths set some houses and shops ablaze in a mob action.

Read also :Another Christian lady escapes death for alleged blasphemy in Bauchi

The PPRO added that the Police have since deployed all Tactical Teams, Mobile Police Force and Rapid Response Squad (RRS) whose joint efforts brought the situation under control.

According to him, “The area is calm for now, while visibility Patrols are on going to keep the peace”.

The Commissioner of Police appealed to the general public to be calm and go about their lawful businesses without any fear of intimidation as normalcy has been restored in the affected area.

While assuring the general public that the Police is on top of the situation, he said it will continue to update the Public as to the level of investigation from time to time.

“The Command would like to use this medium to reiterate the need for parents and guardians to maintain strict vigilance over the activities of their wards, particularly youths”, the PPRO added.

The Commissioner of Police also urged Religious Leaders, Community Leaders and Elders generally to always speak to youths to desist from anything that could temper with the security of their areas.

By Yemi Kanji

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now